Assam: ‘Roi Roi Binale’ scripts history; collects Rs 33.30 cr in one month

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a landmark moment for Assamese cinema, Roi Roi Binale has amassed a staggering Rs 33,30,82,825 (Rs 33.30 crore) within just one month of its release, marking one of the highest-ever box-office collections for a regional film from the Northeast.

Released on October 31 across Assam and several parts of India, the film—considered the dream project of Assam’s beloved icon Zubeen Garg—has struck a deep emotional chord with audiences. More than just a cinematic venture, Roi Roi Binale has emerged as a heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg’s dreams, creativity, courage and artistic sensitivity.

The team of Roi Roi Binale on Monday formally announced the one-month box-office figures and expressed profound gratitude to fans, well-wishers and everyone who supported the project. They also stated that the next official update on the film’s earnings would be shared around the New Year.

The film’s massive success is being seen as a major milestone not only for Assamese cinema but also for regional language films across India, demonstrating their growing national appeal and potential for widespread recognition.

Currently, Roi Roi Binale continues its strong theatrical run, screening in 70 cinema halls across the state with more than 282 shows daily. The team also extended heartfelt thanks to Zubeen Garg’s fans in India and abroad for their unwavering love, support and celebration of the artiste’s legacy.

Also read: 'Roi Roi Binale' Piracy Crackdown: 1 Arrested in Goalpara