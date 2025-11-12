Assam Cyber Police Crack Down on ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Piracy: Accused Arrested

Guwahati: In a major crackdown against online piracy, the cybercrime wing of the Guwahati region arrested a 28-year-old Rafiqul Islam. The accused is a resident of Lakhipur in Goalpara district. Rafiqule has been detained for uploading several scenes of Roi Roi Binale, the last cinematic project of late singer-actor Zubeen Garg. He uploaded the clips onto his YouTube channel ‘Rafiqul R Blog’.

The film's producer, Shyamantak Gautam, in a complaint lodged with the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, informed the police that the film was being uploaded by unauthorised persons within days of its release.