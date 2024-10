Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ropeway connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati at Kacharighat in Guwahati will remain closed from October 15-24, 2024, for the annual maintenance and a rescue mock drill. GMDA issued a public notice in this regard and said that the ropeway would be operational from October 25.

