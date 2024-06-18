Assam: GMDA Announces 50% Fare Discount for Students on Guwahati Ropeway Amid Flood Crisis

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced significant fare concession on the Guwahati Ropeway to aid college students during the ongoing flood situation. Effective immediately 50% discount on travel fares will be available for the next 30 days to college students commuting from North Guwahati to the South Bank of the Brahmaputra.

In light of the current flood-like conditions the GMDA is offering this concession to ease burden on students who need to cross river daily for their education. The concession is accessible to all college students. They must present valid college ID card at the ticket counter of the Guwahati Ropeway.

The GMDA issued an official statement on Tuesday. The statement detailed the initiative "In view of the current flood-like situation, all college-going students from North Guwahati attending college on the South Bank, upon presenting valid ID card can avail 50% concession on travel fares. This offer applies to the Guwahati Ropeway for the next 30 (thirty) days" the order stated.

This measure is part of GMDA's efforts to provide relief to residents affected by floods particularly student community that faces significant challenges due to disrupted transportation and increased travel costs. The Guwahati Ropeway is key transport link across Brahmaputra River, becomes even more critical during such emergencies. Provides reliable and safe passage for commuters. College students commuting between North and South banks of Brahmaputra have expressed gratitude.

For the timely intervention, the concession is expected to alleviate some financial strain ensures that students can continue their education without interruption. GMDA has urged all eligible students to take advantage of this concession which assured public of its commitment to support community during difficult times.

This proactive step by GMDA underscores its dedication to public welfare. Its responsiveness to the challenges posed by natural calamities is evident. 50% fare concession on Guwahati Ropeway is welcome relief for many students. Their families ensuring education remains accessible even in the face of adversity.