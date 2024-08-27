Assam: Royal Bengal Tiger on Transit Dies in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A Royal Bengal Tiger, captured by the Forest Department in Dhing on Friday, died on Saturday while being transported to the Assam State Zoo. The tiger was tranquilized during its capture, but its condition deteriorated during the transportation.

According to DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) Ashwini Kumar, the preliminary report indicates that the tiger was weak and suffering from respiratory failure and septicemia. The full report is still awaited.

