Stranded Royal Bengal Tiger Footprints Spark Panic in Dhing

NAGAON: The footprints of a stranded Royal Bengal tiger spotted at Dhing College campus on Tuesday morning, created panic among the residents of the greater Dhing town as well as its outskirts for which the district administration promulgated prohibitory order in Dhing town since morning and also closed down all the commercial establishments as well as other offices and institutions.

A stranded Royal Bengal tiger, which came from the nearby Lawkhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, created panic among the people in the greater Dhing areas for over a couple of days. Over five persons including a forest personnel were gravely injured in the attack of the stranded tiger, sources added.

Meanwhile, the forest personnel from Nagaon Forest Range as well as the officials from Nagaon Wildlife Division, rushed to the spot and set all the arrangements to cage the tiger. But the officials concerned could not do anything to cage the tiger till Tuesday evening, sources added further.

