Assam: RPF of N.F. Railway rescues 45 minors, 3 women; apprehended 29 people for theft

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway, while conducting regular checks and drives within the zone between May 17 and May 31, 2024, apprehended 32 persons involved in human trafficking and theft of railway passengers’ belongings.

During their drives at different stations and trains, they successfully rescued 48 people, including 45 minors and three women, and apprehended three human traffickers from different locations. Similarly, the teams also recovered stolen passenger belongings, like valuables worth approximately Rs 4,95,000. The teams apprehended 29 people involved in this connection with the recovery of valuables like mobile phones, laptops, bags, cash, etc.

In a recent incident on May 21, 2024, a joint team of RPF/Kishanganj (KNE) and SIB/Katihar (KIR) during regular checks and drives rescued three minor boys from Kishanganj railway station. They also apprehended two human traffickers during the rescue incident and later handed them over to OC/GRP/Kishanganj along with the minor boys for further course of action as per law. Similarly, on May 16, 2024, a joint team of RPF/Jalpaiguri Road (JPE) and Alipurduar (APDJ) rescued one missing girl from train 15658 DN (Brahmaputra Express) at Jalpaiguri Road railway station. The team apprehended one suspected human trafficker in this connection, who was later handed over to the local police authority for taking action as per law. The rescued girl was later handed over to her cousin brother after proper verification by the RPF post at the Jalpaiguri Road outpost.

In another incident on May 19, 2024, the RPF and GRP teams of New Jalpaiguri (NJP) apprehended two persons from the NJP railway station and recovered five mobile phones worth approximately Rs. 75,000 . that were stolen from train passengers. In another incident, on May 17, 2024, a joint team of RPF, GRP, and CPDS of Katihar, during regular checks and drives, apprehended five persons and recovered five mobile phones stolen from railway passengers that were worth approximately Rs. 50,000. Later, the apprehended persons in both incidents were handed over to the in-charge of the GRP outpost at NJP and KIR, respectively, along with the recovered valuables for further legal action.

The RPF of N.F. Railway is always ready to provide services to extend guidance and assistance to rail users, besides their task of ensuring passenger security. Railway passengers can dial 139 (toll-free) if they come across any problem during their train journey, a press release said.

