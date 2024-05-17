Assam: Minor girl rescued by CPDS team of RPF in West Bengal

KOKRAJHAR: On the basis of inputs received from the SIB (Special Intelligence Branch/RPF) of the NF Railway, Alipurduar Division, one minor girl aged 15 years who had fled from her home in Guwahati (Paltan Bazaar) without knowledge of her parents, was rescued by the CPDS team of RPF, Alipurduar in West Bengal and RPF/Post/New Alipurduar on Wednesday from train no.15653 Dn (Amarnath Express) on arrival of the aforesaid train at New Alipurduar railway station at 18:56 hours from coach no.S-2.

It has been learnt that the girl was somewhat mentally unstable and was going to Darbhanga in Bihar. The rescued minor girl has been handed over to CWC (Child Welfare Committee), Alipurduar in West Bengal. In this connection, the matter has been informed to her parents over phone, the sources added.

