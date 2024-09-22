Assam: RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway Recovers Contraband Goods

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has recovered contraband goods worth more than Rs. 26.48 lakh during the period from September 1st to September 15th. RPF also apprehended nine persons for alleged involvement in the transportation of contraband goods.

On September 2nd, RPF and GRP of Lumding jointly conducted checking in train at Lumding railway station, where they apprehended four persons and recovered 19.7 grams of brown sugar worth Rs. 3.94 lakh and 18.10 kg of Ganja worth Rs. 1.81 lakh.

Later, the apprehended persons along with the recovered items were handed over to OC for necessary legal action, stated a press release.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway Installs Automatic Train Examination System at New Jalpaiguri (sentinelassam.com)