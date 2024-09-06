Northeast Frontier Railway Installs Automatic Train Examination System at New Jalpaiguri

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway has installed a prototype Automatic Train Examination System (ATES) for the first time at its rolling in and rolling out examination point at New Jalpaiguri. ATES is an artificial intelligence-based technology that involves capturing, processing, and analysing visual data such as images and videos of rolling stocks.

The ATES unit is equipped with four cameras and four sensors, which are placed on both sides of the railway track. The moment the train passes through this stretch of railway tracks, all the cameras and sensors get activated, and they monitor every movement of the train. Thus, the temperature of the axle box bearings of the train, as well as the wheel, is recorded by the sensors. Then, the alert messages are generated by the system as soon as the temperature exceeds its threshold limit. Early detection of any faults allows for timely maintenance and repair, improving train safety and reducing the risk of any untoward incidents.

ATES can also identify the coach numbers of waggons, which can be further used to manage and optimize train scheduling. Coach number identification can be synced with axle number information, offering more detailed data. ATES can automatically inspect train doors to detect whether they are open or closed or if they have any damage. By monitoring conditions of doors on a real-time basis, the system can alert train operators and maintenance crews about potential safety hazards and maintenance needs, ensuring safety and preventing service disruptions. At present, the ATES is in the observation stage, and further refinement in its working procedure will be continuously carried out.

This rolling stock health monitor will be beneficial in improving safety in train operations with higher reliability and cost efficiency. Once fully operational, this system will reduce the potential train hazards to a great extent, stated a press release.

Also Read: NFR Announces Cancellations, Diversions, and Rescheduling of Train Services Due to Double Line Commissioning (sentinelassam.com)