Assam: RPF recover contraband goods worth over Rs. 16.21 crore during January-May

GUWAHATI: Continuing the fight against the transportation of contraband or smuggled goods in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has recovered contraband goods worth more than Rs 1.22 crore during the period from June 1st to June 15th, 2024. RPF also apprehended 15 people for alleged involvement in the transportation of contraband or smuggled goods during this period. Moreover, RPF of N. F. Railway is regularly conducting drives to control the menace of touts. In recently conducted checks and drives over the zone from June 1 to June 15, 2024, RPF apprehended five touts and recovered railway tickets worth more than Rs. 90,000.

During January-May 2024, the RPF of N. F. Railway recovered contraband and smuggled goods worth more than Rs. 16.21 crore and apprehended 217 persons for involvement in the smuggling of contraband goods. Moreover, 119 touts were also apprehended by the RPF of NFR and recovered railway tickets worth more than Rs. 21.98 lakh during this period. All the apprehended persons were prosecuted under the relevant section of the Railways Act.

In a recent incident on June 13, 2024, RPF and GRP of Guwahati conducted checking on train No. 15817 DN (Donyi Polo Express) at Guwahati railway station. During checking, they apprehended two persons and recovered 89 gm of brown sugar worth Rs. 17.80 lakh (approx.) from the train. Later, the apprehended persons, along with the recovered brown sugar, were handed over to OC/GRP/Guwahati for necessary legal action.

Moreover, in an incident on June 9, 2024, the RPF team of Kishanganj and the CIB team of New Jalpaiguri jointly conducted a raid and search operation at the PRS counter of the Aluabari road railway station. During the raid, the team recovered 21 PRS tickets worth around Rs. 55,223 and apprehended one tout in this connection. A case was registered under Section 143 of the Railways Act for further action, a press release said.

