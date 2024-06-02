Assam: Rs 3.49 lakh of Fake Indian Currency Note seized in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from the Dispur Police Station busted a gang of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) traders raiding a house near the Down Town locality that led to the recovery of a printing machine and FICN with a face value of Rs 3,49,500 on Saturday. Shtragan Riyang (30 years) and Alasranha Riyang (52 years) from Kumarghat in Tripura, along with Moinul Haque (23 years) from Laluk, were arrested during the raid. Legal action has been initiated against the three arrested persons.

Also Read: STF Assam operations against FICN, one arrested in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)