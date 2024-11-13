Assam: RTA Approves Expanded e-rickshaw Routes for Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Assam has approved an updated list of routes for e-rickshaw operations within Guwahati and its neighbouring areas to enhance mobility and reduce carbon emissions.

The new directive aims to provide safe, reliable, and environment-friendly transportation solutions for daily commuters. The approved routes connect key points, covering major localities, transit locations, and residential zones.

Some notable routes include Guwahati Refinery to Sector-1, Sector-2, and Nizorapa; Panikhaiti Railway Crossing to Digaru, Digaru to Sonapur, Sonapur Bazaar to Morog Dula, Ural, Komalajari (up to 14th Mile) Sonaigaon, and Sorutari, Juripar (Punjabari) to Satgaon; Last point of Punjabari city bus stand to Guwahati Public School and Batahghul; Bagharbari Tiniali to Satgaon Budh Bazar, Khetri Bazar to Benganabari, Saloni, Maloibari and Tetelia; Koinadhara to Patorkuchi; Basistha Mandir, Basistha Bazaar approach to Ganeshnagar and Barpothar; Garchuk to Pamohi, Deepor Beel, Patgaon BSF Camp and DPS Via Pamohi; Satmile to Science & Technology via Engineering College; Sundarbari to Satmile via Engineering College and Science & Technology via Engineering College; Patgaon BSF Camp to Rani and Accoland; Dharapur to Garal; Airport to Kahikuchi; Main Road approach of city to Last point of Bye-Lane; Dakhingaon (Power House) approach to Sonaighuli; Hengrabari Public Health to Gahorikata chowk Japorigog; Lalmati NH approach to Baikunthapur; Sijubari Mazae to Ghoramara via NEF Law College; Lalmati to AG Point via Bon Gaon College (Beltola); A.G. Point to Reliance Market (Jayanagar); Sewali Path to Notboma via Meghmallar Complex; Datalpara point to South Point School; Adabar (Katiadolong) to Pandu Port via Jaymoti Nagar Pandu New Colony Store; Ganesh Turning to Janakpur and Kheraikuchi to Beharbari via Chandan Nagar and Sawkuchi via Hockey Stadium.

These expanded routes will improve access to public transportation hubs, industrial zones, and rural areas, benefiting residents and workers alike.

