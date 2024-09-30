Assam: e-rickshaw drivers face hardship in Pathsala

A Correspondent

Pathsala: Several e-rickshaw drivers in Pathsala are facing hardship and their livelihoods are getting affected after the Pathsala Municipality Board banned the plying of battery-operated rickshaws in the middle of Pathsala town due to traffic jams.

The authority banned e-rickshaws in the middle of Pathsala town. They have to take different roads which is too long.

An e-rickshaw driver said, “The authorities blame us because we are poor people, they can’t see cars parked on both sides of the road. There are many banks and hotels without any parking facilities which also create traffic jams in the town. They failed to take action against the owners of hotels and banks.”

A local resident said, “As there are no e-rickshaws in the middle of Pathsala town, we have to walk long distance.”

