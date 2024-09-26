Assam: RTI activist Dulal Bora arrested amid allegations in Delhi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Controversial Right to Information (RTI) activist Dulal Bora was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday from a private hospital in Delhi, where he had allegedly admitted himself on the pretext of illness. Dulal Bora was denied bail by Gauhati High Court.

According to sources, a total of 31 cases have been registered against Bora across the state. Bora's name has also been linked to the recent suicide of a BJP leader in Sonari, raising further concerns. The BJP leader, Devojit Hazarika, reportedly committed suicide in Sonari, Charaideo. The deceased left a suicide note accusing a journalist of causing him significant mental distress, naming four individuals, including Dulal Bora.

On the other hand, a case was registered against the controversial doctor Mridupaban Nath, accused of owning disproportionate assets. During the investigation, it was revealed that Dr. Nath had invested a substantial amount of money in the news portal of Dulal Bora.

RTI activist Dulal Bora is summoned to appear before the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) team on Monday as part of an investigation into various allegations.

Instead of Dulal Bora, Gokul Barman, the manager of Bora's news portal, appeared before CM's SVC. Gokul Barman had also been called in for questioning by the CM's Vigilance Cell. Dulal Bora allegedly filed an RTI application in the name of Gokul Barman. Barman requested State Information Commission Assam to cancel all the RTI applications.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the media, "Dulal Bora will be considered a criminal, not an RTI activist. The cabinet has discussed Dulal Bora's case. All government departments have been directed not to respond to Dulal Bora's RTI queries. The State Information Commission has been informed to consider Dulal Bora a criminal, not an RTI activist."

