Assam: Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to Sankor Jyoti Barua

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court granted interim protection to the former General Secretary (GS) of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Sankor Jyoti Barua in a case of sexual and mental harassment lodged against him.

A case (953/2024) over allegations of sexual and mental harassment was registered against Sankor Jyoti Barua at Dispur Police Station. During the hearing, an anticipatory bail (AB) petition was filed by Sankor Jyoti Barua. Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia granted bail and directed Sankor Jyoti Barua to appear before the Investigating Officer within 10 days from today (September 23).

Earlier, a lower court rejected the bail petition of Sankor Jyoti Barua. Barua got the bail petition when he applied for the first time. However, when he applied for the second time, his bail petition was rejected, so he moved to the Gauhati High Court.

A major educated girl was maintaining a relationship with Sankor Jyoti Barua. They had a physical relationship on the premise that a marriage would ensue from the relationship, and the families of both sides knew that Barua would marry the girl. After that, some disputes arose between them. It is also alleged that the girl was brutally beaten up by Barua.

