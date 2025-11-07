Assam: Sabrina Alam becomes first Recipient of Zubeen Garg Memorial Gold Medal Award

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a moment of immense pride for Haflong and the Dima Hasao district, Sabrina Alam, daughter of Samsul Alam and Sultana Rafia, made history by becoming the first recipient of the Zubeen Garg Memorial Gold Medal Award at the 11th Convocation of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

She received the honour in recognition of her outstanding all-round performance, excelling in academics, co-curricular pursuits, and community involvement. In addition to this prestigious award, Sabrina also secured the Gold Medal in B.Sc. Biotechnology, further highlighting her exceptional achievements.

The convocation ceremony, held at the USTM Auditorium, was attended by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar as the Chief Guest. The event also featured the presence of Padma Bhushan Dr Senapathy "Kris" Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of the Council, IISc Bangalore, and Co-founder of Infosys, alongside several distinguished academicians.

Sabrina's accomplishment stood as a proud testament to the values of dedication, excellence, and cultural pride embodied by the Zubeen Garg Memorial Award, celebrating the enduring legacy of the legendary artiste.

