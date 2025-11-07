Assam: Dhekiajuli’s new auditorium to be named ‘Zubeen Garg Auditorium’

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a significant and emotional decision reflecting the collective love of Assam’s people, a public meeting held on Thursday evening at around 6 pm in Dhekiajuli resolved to name the newly-constructed modern auditorium ‘Zubeen Garg Auditorium.’ The meeting, convened at the initiative of Assam Government Minister Ashok Singhal, sought to immortalize the legacy of the legendary singer, who remains deeply revered across Assam and beyond.

Held at Ward No. 5, near the weekly market area under the Dhekiajuli Municipal Board, the gathering witnessed a large turnout of dignitaries, cultural figures, and representatives from various student organizations, including AASU, AASAA, and others.

During the deliberations, attendees unanimously resolved to name the auditorium after Zubeen Garg, recognizing his unparalleled contribution to Assam’s music and cultural identity. The meeting also decided to install a bust of Zubeen Garg at the site and to develop a dedicated cultural complex named ‘Zubeen Kshetra’ in Dhekiajuli to preserve and promote his artistic and humanitarian legacy.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ashok Singhal lauded the initiative as a meaningful tribute to the ‘voice of the people,’ adding that Zubeen Garg’s songs and social spirit would forever remain a guiding force for the youth and cultural enthusiasts of Assam.

The decision received overwhelming public approval, marking a new chapter in Dhekiajuli’s cultural landscape, one that promises to celebrate the eternal resonance of Zubeen Garg’s music, ideals, and love for humanity.

