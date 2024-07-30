Assam: Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha demands State 8th Pay Commission

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM) has urged the Assam Legislative Assembly to adopt the State Eight Pay Commission in its upcoming session.

In a statement, President Ranjit Barthakur expressed support for the state government’s decision to implement scholarships for children with special needs.

Further said that they have demanded for a long time to conduct exams for classes V and Vlll. As the state government has declared the inclusion of Anandaram Barooah awards for class 5 and class 8, they have welcomed the decision. The Mancha also called for the regularization of pay for additional contractual teachers, and those teachers with a titled “tutor” should be avoided and referred them as a “teacher” with due respect.

Further they said to abolish the National Pension System (NPS), and rather Old Pension Scheme (OPS) should be continued. Also they demanded for the recognition of graduate teachers with postgraduate degrees as postgraduate teachers. They emphasized the need for timely government action amidst rising prices and to adopt the state eight pay commission in the upcoming Legislative Assembly.

