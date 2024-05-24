Assam: Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha to deliberate on Shiksha Setu today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM), a conglomerate of 12 teachers’ organizations if the state, will, among other issues, deliberate on the anomalies in the Shikska Setu Portal at its executive meeting to be held in Guwahati on May 24. SASSM president Ranjit Barthakur said, “No educational institution in the state can rule out the anomalies in the Shiksha Setu software and devices, even as the Education Department continues to deny it. Allegations against the portal come one after another. When a teacher registers his attendance on the portal at 8.45 in the morning, the app shows the complete and incomplete attendance between noon and 1.30 pm. When a teacher registers his departure on the app from the school at 3.25 pm, he will have to wait for one hour and a half to ascertain if the app has accepted the departure time.” On the attendance of students on the app, Barthakur said, “The app doesn’t register the attendance of 25–30 percent of students. We raised the issue of anomalies with the software and the device of the Shiksha Setu App with the Education Minister and the Director of Elementary Education on March 13, 2024. We also raised the issue with the Director of Secondary Education on March 22 this year, but to no avail. We are appealing to the department to resolve the issue.”

