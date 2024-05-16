Update guardians’ mobile numbers in Shiksha Setu by May 28: Samagra Shiksha, Assam

GUWAHATI: The SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) has asked all additional district commissioners of education, inspectors of schools, district elementary education officers (DEEOs), and district mission coordinators to update the mobile numbers of students’ guardians in the Shiksha Setu Axom App by May 28.

In his letter to all district-level education officers, SSA Executive Director Sanjoy Dutta said, “In most of the cases, the mobile number of parents or guardians is found incorrect, due to which the call centre of Vidya Samiksha Kendra is not able to contact parents or guardians of long-absentee students. Therefore, it is decided to verify and update the mobile number of parents or guardians of students at each school provided in Shiksha Setu. All the CRCCs will ensure the updating of the mobile numbers of parents and guardians of students in the schools under the jurisdiction of their cluster. For this purpose, a special drive shall continue until May 28, 2024. The edit option on Shiksha Setu has been activated for the purpose.”

The letter further said that all the CRCCs (Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators) shall visit the schools and ensure the updating of the mobile numbers of parents and guardians of students, and shall edit the same in the Shiksha Setu portal. The CRCCs shall have to submit certificates about the correctness and authenticity of the mobile numbers of parents or guardians of students.

Also Read: Scanty rainfall and lack of irrigation deal a blow to small tea growers

Also Watch: