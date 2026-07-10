Assam: SAKP asks fresh guidelines for ‘Pitri Matri Bandana’ leave

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sodou Assam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to issue fresh guidelines for government employees who are unable to avail the ‘Pitri Matri Bandana’ special leave due to the ongoing Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) session.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, SAKP welcomed the Assam Government’s decision to introduce the special leave to encourage employees to spend time with their parents. As per the government’s notification on November 17, 2025, the leave for the current year was scheduled for July 9-10 and July 22-23.

However, the employees’ body pointed out that the ongoing ALA session, which began on July 6 and is scheduled to continue until the end of the month, has prevented many government employees from availing the leave.

According to SAKP, employees of the Assam Secretariat, the ALA Secretariat, and officials of several government departments are heavily engaged in preparing and supplying information for Assembly questions, making it practically impossible for them to take leave during the session.

The organisation described the ‘Pitri Matri Bandana’ leave as a historic initiative of the Assam Government and expressed concern that a large number of employees may be deprived of the benefit solely because of official responsibilities related to the Assembly proceedings.

SAKP has therefore requested the Chief Minister to ensure that all eligible employees receive the benefit of the special leave. It urged the government to issue a fresh notification allowing those who miss the July dates to avail the leave after the Assembly session, preferably during August or September, under the same terms and conditions.

Also Read: Assam Govt Grants Special Casual Leave for Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme.