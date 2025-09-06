Special Casual Leave dates fixed for employees under Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has announced that all State Government employees will be entitled to Special Casual Leave under the Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme on November 14 (Friday) and November 15 (Saturday). Employees can also combine these days with November 16 (Sunday) to observe Matri Pitri Vandana.

The notification, issued by the General Administration Department, stated that this decision comes as a partial modification to an earlier order dated December 6, 2024.

All government employees wishing to avail the leave are required to apply through the official portal https://matripitrivandana. assam.gov.in following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) provided on the website.

The Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme was introduced to encourage employees to spend quality time with and pay respect to their parents.

