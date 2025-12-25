Christmas Celebrations Muted in Karbi Anglong Amid Post-Violence Tensions

Karbi Anglong: Christmas celebrations in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district have remained subdued this year following recent violence in West Karbi Anglong, which has cast a shadow over the festive season and created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty across the region.

In view of the prevailing situation, the United Christian Forum (UCF) of Karbi Anglong has advised churches and Christian congregations to observe Christmas in a low-key manner. The forum has specifically requested churches to avoid organising night-time carol programmes or celebrations outside church premises, as prohibitory orders on public gatherings continue to remain in force.

The unrest erupted earlier this week after a protest by Karbi tribal groups demanding eviction of non-tribals from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) areas turned violent. The incident claimed two lives and led to heightened security measures across parts of the hill district. Since then, tension has prevailed, affecting normal life as well as festive preparations.

UCF Assam spokesperson Allen Brooks said the violence has significantly impacted the Christmas spirit in the district. He stated that apprehension among residents remains high, prompting the Christian community to prioritise safety and peace over large-scale celebrations this year.

In an advisory issued by the UCF Karbi Anglong, churches were asked to strictly adhere to prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. With more than 300 churches spread across Karbi Anglong, the forum urged congregations to hold prayer services and programmes during daytime hours only and to avoid night travel or home-to-home visits.

The advisory also appealed to people to refrain from making provocative statements and to focus on prayers for peace, harmony and reconciliation. Emphasising the spiritual essence of Christmas, the UCF said the festival is about reflection, restoring relationships and promoting unity, rather than large gatherings or celebrations.

In a separate message to the public, the UCF appealed to residents of both West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong to avoid further violence and escalation. It urged all sections to maintain calm and ensure that any form of protest remains peaceful and democratic, keeping public safety and communal harmony in mind.