Assam: SAKP demands early salary ahead of Durga Puja

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has submitted a memorandum to the Assam Government demanding the early disbursement of September’s monthly salary for state government teachers and employees in anticipation of the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja celebrations.

The Parishad highlighted that government treasuries will be closed from September 27 to October 2 for the government holidays, with bill processing resuming only after October 3. If salaries are disbursed after this period, the festive spirit of Sharadiya Durga Puja for teachers and employees will be diminished due to financial constraints. The SAKP urged the government to release the September salary before September 27 and has appealed to the Finance Department to issue the necessary instructions to all treasuries to facilitate this early payment.

