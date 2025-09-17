Guwahati: Azad Hind Club’s 73rd Durga Puja to Highlight Child Trafficking

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Azad Hind Club Durga Puja Committee in Pandu will mark its 73rd year of celebration by adopting child trafficking as its central theme, aiming to raise awareness about one of the gravest social issues affecting vulnerable children in the region.

The grand opening of the pandal is scheduled for September 27 at 7 p.m. With a budget of Rs 26 lakh, the committee plans to depict the struggles and harsh realities faced by victims of child trafficking through its elaborate designs and installations.

Speaking to the media, a member of the Azad Hind Club Durga Puja Committee said, “This year we wanted to focus on a social concern that is often overlooked. Through this theme, we hope people will reflect on the seriousness of child trafficking.” Last year, the committee drew widespread attention with its Grand Lisboa Hotel–themed pandal during the 72nd year of the celebration.

