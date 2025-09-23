Assam: SAKP Demands Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the sudden demise of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, citing unanswered questions that continue to circulate across social, print, and electronic media.

In a press statement, SAKP described Garg as a “pride of Assam whose creations were as vast as the sea” and raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding his death. The Parishad questioned whether Zubeen became a victim of the malicious intentions of certain vested interests driven by greed and ambition.

“The circumstances leading to his death, the environment at the place of death, the timing, the medical response after the incident—all these have raised doubts in the minds of every Assamese. Even the delay in informing the people of Assam about his passing away, as well as the sudden changes in narratives, has created suspicion. The government must bring all answers into the light,” the statement read.

SAKP further urged the government to identify those attempting to play with the emotions of the people and ensure strict legal punishment.

The Parishad expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for maintaining discipline and restraint while receiving Garg’s mortal remains from the airport yesterday, despite the grief and anger in their hearts. They also lauded the relentless service of employees and appealed to members of the workforce to volunteer and extend cooperation during the funeral proceedings scheduled for tomorrow, ensuring all programmes are conducted in an orderly manner.

SAKP also thanked Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his proactive role in responsibly coordinating and overseeing the arrangements.

Also Read: Garima Garg's Final Tribute to Zubeen Garg