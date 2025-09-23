Garima Garg Prepares Final Tribute for Zubeen with Betel Leaf and Nut

Guwahati: In an emotional moment ahead of the final rites, Garima Saikia Garg prepared a symbolic tribute for her late husband, Zubeen Garg.

As part of her last goodbye, she arranged betel leaf and betel nut , one of the legendary singer’s favourite indulgences. The gesture reflects not just a ritual but a deeply personal offering of love, memory, and companionship that Zubeen cherished during his lifetime.

Family members and close associates described it as Garima’s “final gift” to the heartthrob of Assam, encapsulating the intimacy of their bond even in his farewell. Fans across Assam, already mourning the loss, have been moved by this poignant expression of love and remembrance.