Assam: State Education Department to hold Gunotsav 2025 from Jan 6 to Feb 8

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Education Department will hold the Gunotsav 2025 from January 6 to February 8, 2025, in three phases.

In phase 1, self-evaluation will be on January 6, and external evaluation on January 7, 8, and 9, covering 11 districts. The districts are Barpeta, Bajali, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara-Mankachar, and Udalguri.

In phase II, self-evaluation will be on January 18, and external evaluation on January 20, 21, and 22, covering 13 districts. The districts are Baksa, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Sonirpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and West Karbi Anglong.

In phase III, self-evaluation will be on February 5, and external evaluation will be on February 6, 7, and 8. It will cover 11 districts: Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Majuli, and Hojai.

