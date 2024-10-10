Assam: Sanjay Gaur Takes over as BSF IG Guwahati Frontiers

GUWAHATI: On Wednesday, Sanjay Gaur, IG has assumed the charge of Inspector General (IG) of BSF Guwahati Frontiers. Gaur is a 1989 batch officer of BSF cadre, who started his journey in BSF on May 15, 1989 as Assistant Commandant. He has vast experience of working at various higher positions at Force Headquarter, India-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh International Border and militancy prone areas of Jammu & Kashmir. He also rendered his services in Un Mission Kosovo.

Inspector General, Sanjay Gaur, after assuming the charge, stressed upon effective Border Management to prevent crimes along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border and need to promote sense of security among the people living in the bordering area. He also emphasized on maintaining the existing cordial relationship between the Border Guarding Forces of two neighbouring countries, stated a press release.

Also Read: BSF DG reviews Manipur situation & operational preparedness of paramilitary force (sentinelassam.com)