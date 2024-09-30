BSF DG reviews Manipur situation & operational preparedness of paramilitary force

Imphal: Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chawdhary reviewed the law and order situation in the strife-torn Manipur and took stock of the operational preparedness of the para-military force in the wake of the recent escalation of violence, officials said on Sunday.

A BSF spokesman said that Chawdhary, a senior IPS officer, during his two-day tour (September 28-29) carried out a comprehensive review of the operational scenario and took stock of the operational preparedness of the force in view of the recent increase of violence in Manipur.

He visited several BSF deployments, talked to the force personnel and applauded their efforts to bring peace in the restive state. As part of the 60,000 central forces, several battalions of BSF had been deployed in Manipur after the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities broke out in the northeastern state, which also shares around 400 km of unfenced border with Myanmar.

BSF’s Additional Director General (Eastern Command) Ravi Gandhi, briefed DG BSF about the prevailing security scenario in Manipur and DG BSF also held discussions with several senior officials including Inspector General, Mizoram and Cachar frontier Sanjay Kumar Misra and Deputy Inspector General, Sector CI (Ops) Manipur on the latest situations of different districts.

