Assam PWD Orders Immediate Removal of Advertisements from Road Dividers to Curb Accidents

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Misplaced advertisement boards, hoardings, flex banners, signboards, unipole ads, etc., add to the number of accidents, especially when they are on road dividers or medians. Better late than never, the Public Works Roads Department, Assam, has realised this fact and issued an order for the removal of such advertisement structures from road dividers immediately.

The Commissioner and Special Secretary to the Government of Assam, the Public Works Roads Department, issued a notification directing the immediate removal of all advertisement structures installed on roadside dividers, medians, flyovers, and railway overbridges (ROBs) across the state.

The notification clarified that only tree and flower plantations are permitted in areas designated for road dividers and medians. However, the department observed the misuse of these spaces for installing advertisement boards, hoardings, flex banners, signboards, and unipole advertisement boards.

The notification stated that such installations pose serious traffic hazards by distracting drivers and obstructing visibility, thereby increasing the chances of road accidents.

To ensure public safety and reduce accident risks, the department has instructed all officers and staff concerned to immediately remove such unauthorized advertisements from all categories of roads under the jurisdiction of the Assam Public Works Roads Department. The order reinforced the state’s focus on safer and cleaner road infrastructure.

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