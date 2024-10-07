Assam: Farewell Ceremony for 17 Teachers of Chengelibari Cluster held in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A solemn farewell ceremony was held at Banhgarh Model Primary School, located 12 kilometres from Sivasagar town, to honour 17 teachers from the Chengelibari Cluster who are retiring from service on Sunday. The event was presided over by headmaster Rohini Arandhara, with Bipin Chandra Maut, a teacher at Moupiya Primary School, leading the proceedings.

The retiring teachers, including Rohini Arandhara, Satyen Borgohain, Chandraprabha Changmai, Rajat Dutta, Abdul Jabbar, Basanta Chutia, Bina Saikia, Rupa Hazarika, Dadhi Konwar, Kanak Changmai, Muhibur Rahman, Bharat Borpatra Gohain, Rupali Bokotial, Shobhan Borgohain, Bogadhar Duwori, Khiroda Konwar, and Toseswar Dulakakhoria, were honoured with traditional Assamese attire, seleng chador, gamosa, and a certificate of appreciation by the officials of the Chengelibari Cluster.

During the ceremony, the retiring teachers reflected on their past experiences and became emotional while accepting the honour. The event was attended by many students, guardians, and notable community members.

Also read: Make Teachers Tech-Friendly: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (sentinelassam.com)