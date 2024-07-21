Assam: SAPSS demands regularization of all contractual teachers in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Prathamik Shikshak Santha (SAPSS) has raised the demand for the regulation of jobs for all contractual teachers with pay protection. It has also demanded grade pay of Rs 8,700 for the trained graduate teachers.

The santha had its executive meeting in Guwahati on July 18 when it adopted 20 resolutions, including the replacement of the NPS (National Pension System) with the OPS (Old Pension Scheme), remedies for the anomalies of the Shiksha Setu App, increasing the earned leave of teachers to 30 days, appointment of teachers in sync with the number of classes, creation of head teachers’ posts in primary schools, etc.

