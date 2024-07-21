Assam: State pool contractual teachers welcome government’s job regularization move

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam State Pool Teachers’ Association (AASPTA) welcomed the state government’s decision to regularize the jobs of the contractual teachers under the SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) and the state pool. It has urged the state government to conduct a special recruitment drive, as announced by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, as soon as possible.

In a statement issued to the media, AASPTA said that the state has 9,840 contractual teachers under the state pool, and they want the regularization of the jobs of all these teachers.

On the opposition to the announcement made by the Education Minister by a section of contractual teachers, the association condemned those who opposed the regularization move being taken by the government. “We shouldn’t suffer because of the opposition by a section of teachers,” the association said.

The statement further said that 99 percent of the state pool of contractual teachers signed the options given by the state government earlier: regularisation of their jobs or remaining as contractual teachers. “Ninety-nine percent of state pool teachers signed the option for regularization. However, the move taken by the government came to a standstill when a section of the contractual teachers under the SSA moved the Gauhati High Court challenging the government’s move,” the statement said, and added: “We welcome the regularization move taken by the government. Let the government start the regularization drive as soon as possible and ensure the financial security of our families.”

