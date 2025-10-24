Assam: SASSM Exposes Glitches in ‘Shiksha Setu’ App

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM) has once again exposed serious discrepancies in the much-hyped Shiksha Setu app, despite it being twice felicitated with national awards.

In a statement issued on Thursday, SASSM said that the “endless technical inconsistencies” of the Shiksha Setu app have resurfaced, causing frustration among teachers across the state. The latest controversy erupted when the Education Department allegedly instructed school heads to mark teachers’ and students’ attendance on the app — even though today was a government-declared holiday on the occasion of Bhatri Dwitiya. According to SASSM, the message from the Samagra Shiksha Mission was sent at 1:34 pm to school heads, directing them to immediately complete the attendance process for the day. “What a strange situation! Even on a government holiday, the system demands attendance entries. This is the kind of absurdity that has left head teachers bewildered,” the teachers’ body said sarcastically, referring to the app as “the glorified, twice-awarded but deeply flawed Shiksha Setu.”

SASSM further alleged that repeated errors in the app are a result of “negligence and mismanagement” by those overseeing its operation. The organization reminded that a similar issue had occurred earlier — on August 25, a government holiday marking the death anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva — when the Education Department again instructed schools to record attendance on the same app.

“Teachers have long been raising their voices against the persistent problems in the Shiksha Setu app. Despite submitting detailed reports and even testimonies to the Education Department last year, no meaningful correction has been made,” the statement said.

SASSM president Ranjit Barthakur and general secretary Utpal Chakraborty demanded that until the app is made completely error-free, the practice of taking teacher and student attendance through Shiksha Setu be suspended immediately. SASSM also urged the state government to make public the report of the four-member expert committee formed by the Chief Minister to investigate and rectify the flaws in the app.

Also Read: Assam: Shiksha Setu Axom App Bags National Accolades