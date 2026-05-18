Assam: SASSM raises demands for teachers’ welfare and education reforms

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Shikshak Mancha (SASSM) has congratulated the newly formed government in Assam while strongly urging it to protect the dignity and social status of teachers and address several long-pending issues concerning the education sector.

At a delegate meeting, held at Joysagar in the Sivasagar district, members discussed various challenges faced by students, educational institutions, and teachers across Assam.

The meeting expressed concern over what it described as a “continuous and systematic attempt” to undermine the social dignity of teachers. The organisation stated that teachers are often unfairly blamed for issues ranging from examination management and classroom teaching to midday meal implementation and textbook distribution.

SASSM alleged that district-level officials have increasingly subjected teachers to mental pressure through frequent directives, threats, and intimidation.

Among its major demands, the organization called for no punitive action against teachers until the Shiksha Setu App becomes fully error-free, midday meal funding to schools based on students’ physical attendance, similar to the Akshaya Patra model, instead of complete dependence on Shiksha Setu, relief for teachers from responsibilities related to midday meals and school uniform distribution, timely supply of textbooks and exercise books, government funding for internal assessment exams, answer sheets, question papers, annual school magazines, sports, and other student development activities, or permission to collect funds from students where necessary.

In the meeting the forum welcomed several recent initiatives of the government, including ongoing teacher recruitment drives, transparent transfer systems through online portals, construction of libraries and science laboratories in selected institutions, appointment process for school heads, preparation of a common service draft, increase of earned leave to five days, admission portals and schemes like bicycles and scooters for students.

However, the organisation demanded faster implementation of teacher recruitment, appointment of permanent headmasters/headmistresses, subject-wise and class-wise teacher appointments, regularisation of deprived teachers and employees, including TET teachers with salary protection, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all employees.

The meeting also opposed the government’s directive allowing opening of TAN accounts in primary schools without the post of headmaster, calling it unacceptable and questioning who would bear responsibility for account operations and penalties.

SASSM further demanded immediate conduct of scholarship examinations, implementation of the 8th Pay Commission from January 1, 2026, interim financial relief before implementation of the pay commission, at least three promotions during a teacher’s service career, extension of retirement age by two years, training opportunities for all teachers, teacher safety and security, removal of disparities in earned leave, expedited implementation of Mukhyamantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana benefits and wider cashless healthcare facilities.

The meeting was chaired by SASSM president Ranjit Borthakur, while secretary Utpal Chakravarty explained the objectives of the gathering.

Representatives and office-bearers of various teacher organizations also attended the meeting. Treasurer Dipen Sharma and publicity secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami addressed various issues.

Also Read: SASSM Urges Assam Government to Fill 50% Vacant Headmaster Posts in Upper Primary Schools Urgently