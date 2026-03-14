SASSM Urges Assam Government to Fill 50% Vacant Headmaster Posts in Upper Primary Schools Urgently

The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM) has expressed gratitude to the Assam government for taking steps to expedite the appointment of headmasters and principals in schools across the state, while pressing for faster action on several pending vacancies.
The organisation pointed out that nearly 50 per cent of upper primary schools in Assam currently have vacant headmaster posts, and urged the government to fill these positions urgently to ensure smooth academic and administrative functioning at the school level.
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SASSM also highlighted that a large number of Higher Secondary Schools and Junior Colleges across the state are functioning without regular principals and are currently being managed by in-charge heads — an arrangement the body described as unsustainable. It appealed to the government to initiate a regular appointment process for these positions as well.
The organisation additionally raised demands related to teacher appointments and salary protection, calling on the government to address these issues alongside the headmaster and principal vacancies.