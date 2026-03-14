SASSM Urges Assam Government to Fill 50% Vacant Headmaster Posts in Upper Primary Schools Urgently

The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM) has expressed gratitude to the Assam government for taking steps to expedite the appointment of headmasters and principals in schools across the state, while pressing for faster action on several pending vacancies.

The organisation pointed out that nearly 50 per cent of upper primary schools in Assam currently have vacant headmaster posts, and urged the government to fill these positions urgently to ensure smooth academic and administrative functioning at the school level.

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