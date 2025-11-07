Assam: SC bodies laud move to seek UN recognition for Bhupen Hazarika's song

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Scheduled Caste (SC) organizations of Assam have lauded Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for announcing that he would request the United Nations to recognize Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's song "Manuhe Manuhor" Babe as the anthem of humanity.

In a joint statement, leaders of the Anuchuchit Jati Sangrami Yuva Parishad and Anuchuchit Jati Yuva-Chhatra Parishad said that Hazarika's creations had touched hearts across the world and that such recognition would bring immense pride to Assam and the Scheduled Caste community.

The organizations urged the state government to take concrete steps to secure this recognition, suggesting a mass signature campaign if required. They also welcomed the Chief Minister's proposal for Bihu committees to dedicate one evening to Hazarika's songs and reiterated their demand to name a train after him as Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Express.

