Assam: Dr Anil Saikia receives Dr Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati award in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: On the occasion of Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary on Wednesday at Golaghat, the prestigious Dr Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati Award for the year 2025 was given away to noted folk culturist and researcher Dr Anil Saikia for his lifelong efforts for the culture and integration of Assam.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika Smriti Divas was observed by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) of Golaghat district in association with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Smriti Raksha Samiti with a daylong programme.

An open meeting along with felicitation programme was held where AASU central committee Vice-President Abhibartan Goswami, Executive Member Prince Doley, President and Secretary of Golaghat district unit of AASU Mintu Gogoi and Samiran Bora, journalist Diganta Kumar Bhuyan, and educationist Putul Saikia were present. The meeting was presided over by Dr Bhupen Hazarika Smritiraksha Samiti President Putul Saikia and welcome speeches were delivered by Chiranjib Bora, Secretary of Golaghat AASU. Dr Anil Saikia was awarded the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati Bota in the meeting which included a cheleng, japi, sarai, citation letter, and cash amount of rupees twenty thousand.

