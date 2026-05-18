Assam SCERT Makes NISHTHA Training Mandatory for All Teachers and School Heads in 2026-27

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam has directed all district-level education authorities to ensure mandatory enrolment and completion of First Cycle NISHTHA courses for teachers and school heads during the 2026-27 academic year.

NISHTHA (National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement) is a flagship capacity-building programme launched by the Union Ministry of Education. It aims to improve elementary school education by training teachers and school heads across the country.

In an official notification, NCERT informed Inspectors of Schools, District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), and District Mission Coordinators (DMCs) across Assam that the directive follows a communication received from the Central Institute of Educational Technology under National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

According to the order, Central Institute of Educational Technology(CIET) -NCERT has decided to rerun the First Cycle of NISHTHA courses for the academic year 2026-27 and has shared updated course links for different training categories.

SCERT has instructed district authorities to circulate these course links among all teachers and school heads to ensure effective implementation, enrolment, and timely completion of the online professional development programmes.

The notification states that completion of NISHTHA courses is compulsory for all teachers and school heads, with special emphasis on newly recruited teachers appointed after 2022.

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