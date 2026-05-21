Assam Scholar Dr Birendra Kumar Gohain, Ahom History and Culture Expert, Passes Away in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Retired IAS officer of Assam and expert on the Ahom history and culture, Dr Birendra Kumar Gohain, passed away in a hospital in New Delhi at 12.30 am today. According to family sources, Dr Gohain's last rites were performed at Haridwar this evening.

Dr. Gohain, a scholar and writer specialising in the Ahom dynasty and its culture, had many books to his credit. The Ahoms and Their Traditions, Social Change in the Society of the Singphos in Assam, Origin of the Tais and Chaolung Siukapha, On Tai Myths, The Hills Karbis, etc., are some of the books he penned.

He superannuated as the commissioner-secretary to the Department of Home under the Tarun Gogoi government. After retirement, he had a stint as the chairman of the Assam Information Commission.

He served as a vice chairman of the Chaulung Siukapha Samanway Kshetra, helping create a landmark space that showcases Tai Ahom and indigenous culture in Assam. He had also been associated with cultural research organizations through advisory and leadership roles, including language implementation efforts linked to the Axam Xahitya Xabha.

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