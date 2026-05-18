Assamese Writer and Bureaucrat Dharmakanta Mili Passes Away in Guwahati, Tributes Pour In

GUWAHATI: Dharmakanta Mili — a distinguished writer who regularly contributed to various Assamese newspapers, and a serving Secretary in the Revenue Department of the Government of Assam — passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Guwahati. He had previously served as Principal Secretary of the Mising Autonomous Council, Director of the Youth Welfare and Sports Department, Director of Higher Education, Managing Director of the Public Health Engineering Department, and as a professor at J.B. College. He had also served as Additional Deputy Commissioner in several districts and was a leading sportsman of Assam.

Deep condolences were expressed by former secretary general of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, Xahityacharya Nahendra Padun, and former Education Minister and MLA of Dhemaji constituency, Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

A son of Thekeratol village in Dikhaumukh, Sivasagar district, Mili wrote poetry and scholarly essays in both Assamese and Mising, produced literary translations, and also wrote in English. He is survived by a son and a daughter, and was a permanent resident of Lokhra, Guwahati.

Numerous individuals and organizations expressed condolences, including former president of the Mising Agom Kebang Dr. Bidyeshwar Doley, former chief secretary Dr. Dimbeshwar Doley, IAS officers Bhaskar Pegu and Partha Pegu, journalists, writers, singers, and social workers from across Assam.

His last rites were performed according to Mising community traditions at his native village of Thekeratol, Dikhaumukh, Sivasagar district, a press release said.

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