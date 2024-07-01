Assam: Scholarship programme for students with disabilities in Northeast launched

GUWAHATI: Indus Towers Ltd., in collaboration with Shishu Sarothi, a prominent nonprofit organisation based in Assam, has announced the opening of applications for the 2024-25 session of the Indus Towers Scholarship Programme. This initiative, part of Indus Towers' CSR endeavour "Saksham," aims to foster inclusivity by supporting students with disabilities across Northeast India in pursuing higher education and vocational training.

Since its inception in 2016, the Indus Towers Scholarship Programme has empowered over 800 students from the region to overcome financial barriers and excel in academic, vocational, and skill-building pursuits. Rajender Gurung, Circle CEO - Assam & NESA, expressed pride in the programme's impact, noting that past scholars have successfully integrated into various sectors, including government and private organisations.

Focused on promoting economic independence, the 2024-25 programme will sponsor 70 students from Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram. These scholarships will support courses ranging from administrative skills and hospitality to agriculture and digital literacy, among others. Each recipient will also benefit from career counselling sessions and awareness programmes on disability rights under the Rights for Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, a press release stated.

