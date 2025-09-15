Assam: School infrastructure shows marked improvement in 2024-25

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A significant improvement has been recorded in basic infrastructure facilities across government and provincialized schools in Assam during 2024-25. The latest UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education) report highlights that schools in Assam have shown notable progress compared to the previous academic year.

According to the report, a total of 44,300 schools (excluding colleges with classes XI-XII) were surveyed. Encouragingly, almost all schools are now equipped with essential amenities such as toilets, drinking water, and electricity.

The availability of boys’ toilets rose from 96.46% in 2023-24 to 98.74% in 2024-25, with 43,744 schools equipped with the facility and 43,676 functional toilets. The percentage of functional boys’ toilets also improved sharply, from 90.81% to 98.59%.

Similarly, girls’ toilets saw a surge in availability, from 97.45% to 99.26%, with 43,974 schools having the facility and 43,938 functional toilets. Functional girls’ toilets rose from 93.61% to 99.18%.

Drinking water facilities also registered an increase, from 98.32% in 2023-24 to 99.18% in 2024-25. The number of functional facilities improved from 96.97% to 98.86%. In 2023-24, 43,814 schools had drinking water facilities with 43,214 functional, while in 2024-25, 43,937 schools had drinking water facilities with 43,794 functional.

Electricity/solar facilities witnessed a slight dip, from 98.03% to 97.86%, though still nearly universal, with 43,353 schools having electricity facilities.

Ramps for Divyang (Children with Disabilities) improved marginally, from 95.05% to 95.60%, with 42,352 schools now having ramp facilities.

Library facilities showed the most striking improvement. Availability reached 100% in 2024-25, up from 97.52% last year. Out of 44,300 schools, all now have a library, book bank, or reading corner. Moreover, the number of schools with library facilities in regular use rose from 86.35% in 2023-24 to 88.18% in 2024-25, marking steady progress in promoting a reading culture. Officials stated that these advancements reflect the state government’s continued investment in school infrastructure and its emphasis on ensuring inclusive and quality education.

