Assam: School Inspector dismissed after bribery charges proved

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has dismissed Jyotsna Rani Barman, AES, and former Inspector of School of Nalbari district, from service following the conclusion of a departmental inquiry that found her guilty of corruption charges. According to an order issued by the Department of School Education, Barman was arrested on December 10, 2020, in a trap laid by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (ACB), Assam, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. A case (ACB PS Case No. 15/2020) was registered against her under Sections 7(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Barman will not be entitled to any pay or allowances beyond the subsistence allowance already paid during her suspension period.

