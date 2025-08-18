Nagaon District Commissioner office employee suspended on charge of bribery

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A video captured on a mobile camera exposed a shocking incident of bribery involving a female employee working at the Nagaon District Commissioner Office’s Record Room.

Manjurani Deka, a copyist at the office, has been allegedly accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a victim in exchange for providing a certified copy of a land document. The video footage shows Deka demanding the bribe and threatening to withhold the document if not paid. She is also heard mentioning that she would share the bribe money with her colleagues. The video sparked outrage among the public, who have demanded strict action against the accused.

The public alleged that corruption was rampant in many departments of the office, and that the Record Room was no exception. They have demanded that the District Commissioner, Devasish Sharma, take immediate action against the accused and investigate the matter thoroughly.

Following the video going viral, the District Commissioner expressed high concern over the alleged corruption, saying that a thorough investigation and strict action against her would be initiated soon. We will not tolerate such corruption in Nagaon district, Sharma said, adding that the employee had been suspended with immediate effect on Sunday afternoon. Besides, he also assured the public that the district administration would take strict action against corruption and continue to crack down on such activities.

