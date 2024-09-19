Assam: School midday meal menu revised, 12 new recipes included

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The midday meal menu of all schools under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme has been revised, and 12 new suggested recipes have been incorporated in the weekly suggested menu.

In this regard, the executive director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has sent a letter addressed to all the District Mission Coordinators, SSA, and Assistant District Nodal Officers, PM POSHAN.

According to the letter, on Monday, a millet-based recipe with dal and vegetables (including green leafy vegetables) shall be served, and in case of non-availability of millet stock or non-supply of millet, rice, dal, and vegetables (including green leafy vegetables) shall be served.

On Tuesday, either khichidi (rice with pulses) and vegetables (including green leafy vegetables) or boiled khichidi and vegetables or bhuna khichidi and vegetables shall be served.

On Wednesday, rice, dal, vegetables (including green leafy vegetables), and eggs (soya for vegetarian children) shall be served ?? rice, dal and aloo anda masala shall be served.

On Thursday, rice, dal, and vegetables (including green leafy vegetables), or rice, bilahi tok, and sagwala dal ?? rice, bilahi tok, and sambhar, shall be served.

On Friday, rice, dal, and vegetables (including green leafy vegetables) or lemon yellow rice, soya chap masala and dal ?? jeera rice, faldhari kofta, and dal shall be served.

On Saturday, a local option with rice, pulses, and vegetables (including green leafy vegetables) shall be given ?? vegetable fried rice and dal or vegetable tehri and dal shall be served. The letter further said, “Details of 12 recipes including the required ingredients and methods of cooking the same are given. Therefore, it is requested to disseminate the revised Weekly Suggested Menu along with details of 12 recipes to all schools covered under the scheme and instruct the schools to serve midday meal following the revised Weekly Suggested Menu with immediate effect and to display the same in the school premises.”

