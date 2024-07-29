Assam: Rice weevil menace causes concern in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

Dibrugarh: The residents of Dibrugarh near the FCI godown have been suffering due to floods for last one month. To add to their misery, the rice weevil insect has spread out in a huge scale from the FCI godown, which is infested with them.

This is a very alarming issue because these insects not only spoil the rice, but they also spread diseases, which is the primary cause of concern to the residents in the vicinity of the FCI godown. The residents allege that this has happened because the rice is not properly stored by the FCI authorities, there is bad supervision by the management and no fumigation has been done for a long time now. In short, the officials are not doing the work for which they are paid, they complained. They also stated that the rice weevil insect menace has been happening for last few years. The residents hope government authorities will take action to control the menace to their health and well-being, while saving the rice from being spoiled by the rice weevils.

