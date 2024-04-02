Assam: School teachers and employees urged to follow prescribed rules

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Director of Secondary Education, Assam, issued a notice in which he stated that misconduct on the part of some employees of different inspectorates and teaching and non-teaching staff of both government and provincialized secondary schools has been noticed and warned of appropriate disciplinary action.

The notice sought to inform all the employees working in different establishments under the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, to strictly follow the rules prescribed in the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

The notice by the state Director of Secondary Education stated that the said Rules of 1965 govern the conduct of the employees under the government of Assam who are appointed to a civil service or post in connection with the affairs of the state. The Rules were published by the government in the Personnel (B) Department via a Gazette notification dated February 12, 1966, as stated.

As per the rule mentioned, every government servant holding a supervisory post should take all possible steps to ensure the integrity and devotion to duty of all government servants for the time being under his or her control and should not do anything that is unbecoming of a government servant.

Moreover, any violation of any rule prescribed in the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, will invite appropriate disciplinary action against the government employee as deemed fit and proper as per the provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

Stating that misconduct has been noticed on the part of some employees of various establishments, like different inspectorates and teaching and non-teaching staff of both government and provincialized secondary schools, violating various rules prescribed in the aforesaid Rules of 1965, and urges the employees working in different establishments under the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, to strictly follow the Rules prescribed in the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

Moreover, the notice warns that detection of any misconduct on the part of the employees will invite appropriate disciplinary action as per the provision of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, by the concerned disciplinary authority.

